Insider Buying: ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,490.00 in Stock

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-François Boursier acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.49 per share, with a total value of C$15,490.00.

ADF Group Trading Down 4.4 %

DRX opened at C$15.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$277.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.92. ADF Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.10 million. ADF Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Equities research analysts predict that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Announces Dividend

About ADF Group

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.74%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

