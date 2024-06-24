Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 18,430 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $24,327.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,615.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 502,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,596. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Barclays PLC raised its position in Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Expensify by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

