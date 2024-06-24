InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$15.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.91. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.33%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

