Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1109 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 160,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,257. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
