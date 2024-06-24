Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSMR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.52. 60,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $23.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.