Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Shares of BSMR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.52. 60,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

