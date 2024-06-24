Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. 826,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,383. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

