Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. 531,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,055. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

