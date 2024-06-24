Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. 531,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,055. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
