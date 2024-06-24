Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1345 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

PSL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.93. 1,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a market cap of $85.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.