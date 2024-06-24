Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1345 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance
PSL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.93. 1,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a market cap of $85.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73.
