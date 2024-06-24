Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2198 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00842.
Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of PIO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.19. 4,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Global Water ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Trading Halts Explained
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.