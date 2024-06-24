Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2198 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00842.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PIO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.19. 4,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

