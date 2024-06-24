Invesco KBW Bank ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.98. 1,325,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

