Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of QOWZ traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

