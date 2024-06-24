Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $473.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,105,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,486,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.85. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.