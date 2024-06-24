Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 58,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,023.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $486.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.85.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.