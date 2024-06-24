Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.25

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $66.24, with a volume of 134802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

