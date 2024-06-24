Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.