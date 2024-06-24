Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSCE traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
