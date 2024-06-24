Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Shares of PSCU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.62. 603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

