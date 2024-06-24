Investors Buy High Volume of Trump Media & Technology Group Call Options (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 182,346 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 135,668 call options.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DJT traded up $5.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,783,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,887. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

