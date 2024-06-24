iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT remained flat at $93.96 on Friday. 22,830,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,737,988. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

