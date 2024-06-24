iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Cut by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.34. 56,914,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,872,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

