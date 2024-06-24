iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,089,283 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

