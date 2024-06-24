iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 253.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after purchasing an additional 777,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,912,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.90. 6,621,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,477. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

