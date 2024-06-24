iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 425.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.13. 5,410,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,390. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

