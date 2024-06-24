iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,138 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after purchasing an additional 621,382 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $20,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.08. 2,266,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,547. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

