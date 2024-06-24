iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.56

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 115745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,061,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 102,815 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

