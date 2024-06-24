iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.56

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 115745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
