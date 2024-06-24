iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stake Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,683 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.38. 5,662,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,402. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.