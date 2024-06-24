iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,775.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

ILF traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,452. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

