iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,822,000 after buying an additional 380,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 14,477,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,428,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

