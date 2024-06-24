iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.93

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 59998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

