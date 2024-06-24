iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.30

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 3616245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 86,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29,028.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

