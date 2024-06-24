iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.88

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.88 and last traded at $80.48, with a volume of 635030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $965.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

