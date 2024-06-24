iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $172.05. 930,496 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.