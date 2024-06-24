iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) is Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.33% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 325,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 240,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 197,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 183,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:NYF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,603. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

