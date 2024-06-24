iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Security Financial Services INC.’s 4th Largest Position

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,318 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.34. 3,691,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,225. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $93.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
