iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJJ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.08. 94,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.