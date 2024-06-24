iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 263,912 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,148,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,916,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 281,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

