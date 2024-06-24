iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.22

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.22 and last traded at $103.41, with a volume of 1817432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.78.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITB. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

