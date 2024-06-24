ITV (LON:ITV) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.85

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.85 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82.20 ($1.04), with a volume of 13356395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.29 ($1.02).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITV shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,606.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85.

In related news, insider Graham Cooke purchased 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($15,117.15). 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

