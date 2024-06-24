Jefferies Financial Group Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $145.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

Paycom Software stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.91. The stock had a trading volume of 267,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.05. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $140.12 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,737 shares of company stock worth $3,711,577. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

