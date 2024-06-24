Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 1,400 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $19,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,367,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,585,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CSP Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 39,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,992. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.
CSP Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of CSP
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSP by 102.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CSP by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSP Company Profile
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
