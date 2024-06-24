Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 1,400 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $19,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,367,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,585,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CSP Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 39,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,992. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.

CSP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSP

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSP by 102.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CSP by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.