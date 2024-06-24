JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 61,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 31,719 shares.The stock last traded at $88.11 and had previously closed at $87.85.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,627.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 126,963 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

