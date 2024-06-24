JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Position Reduced by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock remained flat at $46.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 240,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

