JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 340,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. 2,139,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,981. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

