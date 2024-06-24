JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Holdings Reduced by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 352,890 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
