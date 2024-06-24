KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stake Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 403,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.68. 343,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,860. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

