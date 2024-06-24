KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 454.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,357 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,008,000 after buying an additional 2,825,977 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11,813.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,289,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KEY traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $13.93. 4,094,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,753,090. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.97.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

