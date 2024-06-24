KOK (KOK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $133,550.10

KOK (KOK) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $579,485.49 and approximately $133,550.10 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,869.50 or 0.99991941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00078360 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00109635 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $53,689.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

