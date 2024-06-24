Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 129,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 53,846 shares.The stock last traded at $21.83 and had previously closed at $21.72.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

