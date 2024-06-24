Lake Street Capital Boosts Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target to $18.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $14.29 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $658.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 87,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

