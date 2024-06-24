Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII opened at $543.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $551.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 279.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

