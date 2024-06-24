Litecoin Cash Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $29.55 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,666,809 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,634,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00386161 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
